Ozempic shortage for diabetics due to production glitch comes as more people use the drug to lose weight

Ozempic is now being used by many for weight loss. Photo: Getty

Patients have been hit with a temporary reduction in the supply of Ozempic, the so-called “celebrity miracle jab” used to treat blood sugar levels in diabetics and aid weight loss in people with obesity.

Pharmacists have reported a drop in their regular supply of the jab for September.

The shortage affects the 1mg strength of Ozempic, also known as semaglutide, which is already being rationed as manufacturers are unable to meet demand after it was credited with body transformation among celebrities.

The reduction in supply will mean some patients with type 2 diabetes will have to go on another drug or a lower dose of Ozempic temporarily, which may impact their blood sugar levels.

A spokeswoman for the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) confirmed yesterday it had been notified by Novo Nordisk of a temporary reduction in monthly supply of the 1mg Ozempic product for September.

She said: “This is due to a production issue at a manufacturing site which has now resolved.”

This specific, temporary supply constraint, which does not affect other strengths in the product range, will affect Ireland, as well as other EU and global markets. “Authorised alternative medicines are available at this time,” said the HPRA spokeswoman.

She said the shortage is being managed through the national medicines shortages framework.

“To this end, the HPRA and the Department of Health, together with the HSE, are working collectively to review this matter,” the spokeswoman said.

Some pharmacists were reporting yesterday that their monthly supply of the 1mg strength had reduced and they expressed concern about how diabetic patients would be affected.

It was unclear to pharmacists what was the issue and it was suggested that a particular batch of Ozempic may have been unsuitable for distribution.

However, a spokeswoman for the manufacturer said: “I can confirm, there are no quality issues impacting supplies of Ozempic to Ireland or for that matter any other country.

“There should not be any concerns from patients taking our products. Regarding Ozempic, we have communicated to authorities for some time that there will be intermittent supplies throughout 2023 and this also impacts Ireland.”

More than 22,700 people in Ireland are now receiving the so-called miracle weight loss jab Ozempic free through HSE schemes – but only to treat their diabetes.

It is only licensed here to treat diabetes but some doctors are prescribing it off label for patients with obesity.

Due to shortages of the drug, doctors have been told to prioritise diabetics.

Ozempic was approved by the HSE for addition to the reimbursement list for the treatment of diabetes in 2018.

Ozempic is given as a weekly injection straight into the stomach, thigh or upper arm.

Semaglutide acts like a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), which targets areas of the brain that regulate appetite and food intake and can make users feel less hungry.

It also slows down the movement of food in the gut, which helps users stay full for longer.