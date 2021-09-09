Oxygen therapy could halt or reverse Alzheimer’s, study finds

Alzheimer’s disease could be delayed or even reversed by giving oxygen therapy to patients in pressurised chambers, a study suggests.

Israeli researchers found that elderly patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment – a forerunner to dementia – had improved memory and brain functioning following regular 90-minute sessions in a hyperbaric chamber.

The pressure change allows more oxygen to be dissolved into the tissues and mimics a state of “hypoxia”, or oxygen shortage, which is known to have regenerating effects.

In separate animal studies, the researchers showed the therapy can help clear away sticky amyloid plaques in the brain, which stop cells from communicating and are a major sign of Alzheimer’s.

The team believes that the treatment works by changing the structure of vessels in the brain so that more blood can get through.

Prof Uri Ashery, of the Sackler School of Medicine at Tel Aviv University, said: “We have discovered for the first time that hyperbaric oxygen therapy induces degradation and clearance of pre-existing amyloid plaques and the appearance of newly formed plaques.

“Elderly patients suffering from significant memory loss at baseline revealed an increase in brain blood flow and improvement in cognitive performance, demonstrating hyperbaric oxygen therapy potency to reverse core elements responsible for the development of Alzheimer’s disease.”

Although experts said the findings needed to be replicated in a larger trial and that such therapy may be difficult to offer at scale, they said it could open doors in using oxygen therapy for the treatment of dementia.

“The paper presents an interesting approach, in particular reminding us of the importance of vascular factors in the development not only of vascular dementia but Alzheimer’s disease too,” said Tom Dening, professor of dementia research at Nottingham University.

More than 64,000 people in Ireland suffer from dementia and that figure is expected to more than double in the next 25 years. The prevalence of the disease is decreasing but the population is ageing.

