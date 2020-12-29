Oxford vaccine unlikely to be rolled out in EU in January as EMA look for more data on ‘quality’ of vaccine. Stock image.

THE European roll-out of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine is unlikely to take place in January, according to an official at the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Ireland has ordered 3.3 million doses of the vaccine, which is expected to be administered in the UK in the coming days.

According to Belgian publication Hey Nieuwsblad, the EMA’s Deputy Executive Director, Noël Wathion said the agency does not have enough information about the vaccine at present.

“At the moment, AstraZeneca has only provided data on their clinical trials to the European Medicines Agency,” he said.

“We need additional data on the quality of their vaccine.”

In addition, AstraZeneca has yet to submit a formal application, which is another necessary condition for the vaccine to be recommended.

This made it "improbable" that an approval could be granted next month, Mr Wathion said.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom plans to roll out the Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine from 4 January. Asked why it would be authorised there, “we’re in the dark, because we don’t know what data AstraZeneca has submitted to the British authorities,” Mr Wathion said.

“But it could well be that the British agency is granting a provisional authorisation,” which would only allow for certain batches of the vaccine to be distributed. “We don’t do that, because the company first needs to demonstrate that all vaccines will be of high quality,” he added.

AstraZeneca told Reuters last week that its Covid-19 vaccine should be effective against the new coronavirus variant, adding that studies were under way to fully probe the impact of the mutation.

The UK government announced on 23 December that the developers of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine had submitted their data to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The vaccine provides “100pc protection” against severe Covid disease requiring hospitalisation, AstraZeneca Chief Pascal Soriot said last week.

He added he believes trials will show his firm has achieved a vaccine efficacy equal to Pfizer-BioNTech at 95% and Moderna at 94.5%.

“We think we have figured out the winning formula and how to get efficacy that, after two doses, is up there with everybody else,” the chief executive said, while saying only that data would be published at “some point”.

More like a standard vaccine, the Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine will be considerably easier to administer as it does not require very cold storage as is the case with the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna jabs, which are new mRNA vaccines.

As of 21 December, only the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine was recommended for a conditional marketing authorisation by EMA and was approved by the European Commission the same day.

AstraZeneca was the first pharmaceutical company to sign a contract with the European Commission, for a total of 300 million doses, with an option for an additional 100 million.

