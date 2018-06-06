A&E consultants who were faced with 430 patients on trolleys today pleaded: ‘Where are the new hospital beds’?

Overwhelmed A&E consultants plead for beds as 430 patients on trolleys and they warn crisis will get worse

Dr Emily O’ Conor spokeswoman for the consultants said “there have been over 500,0000 attendances at emergency departments so far this year and it is likely that by year end that number will overtake the 1,246,110 attendances of 2017.”

She said: “In 2017 there were 337,854 admissions to hospital from emergency departments. “These are the patients that needed hospital beds last year, most waiting prolonged periods for access to too few beds.

“The number needing a hospital bed will be bigger again this year.” The HSE figures “tell us that so far in 2018, 36pc of patients spent more than 6 hours in an emergency department.

Warning: Dr Emily O’Conor

“The target is 10pc. Hardly any acute hospital ever meets it.” The government’s bed capacity report published earlier this year “has detailed the thousands more hospital beds Ireland needs.

“At the very least several hundred new beds must be opened and staffed by September. We need enough staff and beds to ensure the elective care is not decimated again this year by the competing pressure of emergency admissions. “If not we are facing into another appalling year for patients needing acute inpatient care,” she warned.

