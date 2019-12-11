Overcrowded children's hospitals to be given extra beds as crisis deepens

The children's hospitals in Dublin, including Crumlin Hospital - described as having shocking levels of overcrowding by Fine Gael TD Kate O'Connell - are to get extra beds, Health Minister Simon Harris will tell the Oireachtas Health Committee today.

He will also announce that hospitals in the middle of the trolley crisis in Letterkenny, Tullamore, Waterford, Cork, and Limerick will benefit from the share-out of 190 additional beds as winter deepens.

Mr Harris will say 83 beds are ready to be rolled out.

Ms O'Connell told a previous committee meeting that she witnessed shocking levels of overcrowding at Crumlin Hospital before she had to "give up" after waiting for eight hours at the A&E in Crumlin with her young child withou seeing a doctor.

