Older people who took part in a regular supervised exercise regime improved their health in body and mind - but those who later failed to keep it up lost the benefits they gained, new Irish research has revealed.

Over-65s warned 'use it or lose it' if they want to maintain benefits of exercise

The team from Dublin City University (DCU) found the old axiom "use it or lose it" holds true for the over-65s when it comes to exercise.The researchers followed 53 people over the age of 65 for one year after they had completed a fully-supervised 12-week training programme.

They found that any improvements that were made were reversed over the course of the year as participants failed to follow the training regime they had initially been supervised on.

Once regular training ended, improvements in strength were lost, cognitive function - how the brain works - declined and body fat increased.

