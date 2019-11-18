Over-65s warned 'use it or lose it' if they want to maintain benefits of exercise
Older people who took part in a regular supervised exercise regime improved their health in body and mind - but those who later failed to keep it up lost the benefits they gained, new Irish research has revealed.
The team from Dublin City University (DCU) found the old axiom "use it or lose it" holds true for the over-65s when it comes to exercise.The researchers followed 53 people over the age of 65 for one year after they had completed a fully-supervised 12-week training programme.
They found that any improvements that were made were reversed over the course of the year as participants failed to follow the training regime they had initially been supervised on.
Once regular training ended, improvements in strength were lost, cognitive function - how the brain works - declined and body fat increased.
The study also found that less than a fifth remained engaged in strength exercises after the programme finished.
However, there is increasing interest in the benefits of resistance training, or strength-promoting exercise, in older adults, although few older adults actively participate in this form of exercise, despite the well-described benefits in terms of maintenance of muscle size and strength that comes with strength-promoting exercise.
Regular exercise is recognised as a key weapon in the battle against lifestyle-related chronic disease, said the researchers led by the School of Health and Human Performance at DCU. Associate professor of sport and exercise physiology at DCU Dr Brendan Egan said: "While the people in our original training intervention demonstrated impressive gains in a number of health markers, including muscle strength and loss of body fat, one year later most of these improvements were back to pre-training levels.
"This was largely explained by a lack of participation in sufficient exercise of the right type in order to maintain these initial gains from training."
Participants said the major barrier to strength-promoting exercise was an aversion to the gym environment, especially the claustrophobic climate, lack of social setting, and general "youth" environment that made the gym less appealing to them.
