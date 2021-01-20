| 5°C Dublin

Over-70s living at home due to get Covid-19 vaccine invite in February

GPs and pharmacists to administer jabs in €91m deal

Annie Lynch, the first person to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland, receives her second vaccine dose at St James's Hospital, Dublin. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan

Annie Lynch, the first person to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland, receives her second vaccine dose at St James&rsquo;s Hospital, Dublin. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan

Annie Lynch, the first person to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland, receives her second vaccine dose at St James’s Hospital, Dublin. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan

Annie Lynch, the first person to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland, receives her second vaccine dose at St James’s Hospital, Dublin. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

All being well, the over-70s living at home will be on starter’s orders next month to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The €91m deal with GPs and pharmacists to administer the jabs lays out a key piece of groundwork, although there are many hurdles to overcome still not least, having enough vaccine.

Many of this age group will be relieved to hear their trusted GP is involved and that family doctors themselves and pharmacists have been busy lobbying for more clarity on their role.

