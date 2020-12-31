Over 50,000 patients left on trolleys in Irish hospitals this year, new figures reveal

Over 50,000 patients were left on trolleys in Irish hospitals in 2020, new annual figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO) reveal.

Over 30,000 of the 53,325 patients who went without beds in hospital were recorded after the Covid-19 virus arrived in Ireland.

The INMO said this figure is “unacceptable” as many of these patients waited for in a bed in trolleys, often in corridors, while others waited on chairs.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said this figure is particularly unacceptable in Covid times.

“Hospital overcrowding is unacceptable at the best of times, but it is doubly so when dealing with a contagious virus,” he said.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, the focus was on eliminating overcrowding. We now need immediate interventions to ensure our hospitals can cope with the volume of patients safely.”

The INMO Secretary added that overcrowding is unsafe for hospital staff, who have disproportionately affected by Covid-19.

“Over 13,000 healthcare workers have been infected with Covid. Nearly 4,000 of them nurses. These are the staff we need to roll out the vaccine and to provide care,” he said.

"They cannot be safe in overcrowded, infectious environments. We are now effectively running two health services, catering for Covid and non-Covid cases.

"We wrote to the HSE yesterday seeking urgent action. They must bring private hospital capacity onstream and postpone electives.”

The HSE said they would adopt a zero-tolerance approach to trolleys at the beginning of the pandemic.

In April, trolley figures dropped as low as 497, now, in December, they stand at 4,353.

Last year, 2019, was the highest year on record for patients not receiving a bed and was roughly double that of this year.

The HSE has been contacted for comment.

