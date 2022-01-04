Over 30,000 children aged 5-11 registered for Covid vaccine since portal opened yesterday

Over 30,000 children aged between 5-11 years have been registered for a Covid-19 vaccine since the appointment portal for children in this age group opened yesterday.

An estimated 480,000 children in this cohort are eligible for vaccination and the HSE Lead on Vaccination and Testing Damien McCallion insisted the uptake so far was good.

Mr McCallion said vaccinating children and teenagers is a much a slower process and similar numbers registered at the start of the vaccine roll-out for the 12- to 17-year age group.

“Parents will want to have the information, they’ll want to talk to their child, consult with others perhaps,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

Read More

“What we would encourage parents to do, is to do that. To look at trusted sources of information. That’s really important and HSE.ie has some really useful materials from our National Immunisation Office that sets out the benefits and the risks of vaccines.

“So, we would be happy with where that is as a starting point and it reflects where we were with the 12-17s and we saw a really good uptake in Ireland in that age group as well; into 70pc uptake which was really strong,” he added.

In terms of the country’s PCR testing system, Mr McCallion admitted challenges remain for people who are trying to access tests, as the system is continuing to run at capacity with over 300,000 tests being processed a week including an estimated 39,000 yesterday.

In order to ease pressure on the PCR system, from today, all those aged 4 to 39 who have symptoms must take antigen tests in the first instance and only apply for a PCR test if they get a positive antigen test result.

People can apply to get free antigen tests through the HSE, with the three-day test kits being sent through the post within roughly 24-hours, according to Mr McCallion.

He said between PCR tests and the new antigen testing regime, the total capacity in the system is now 650,000 tests a week.

He added that the public health system has a sufficient number of antigen tests in the supply chain through January and demand will be monitored.

“Like all of our systems as demand increases, that’s something that we’ll have to track and monitor on an almost daily basis… For the current guidance, based on the projections, we’re in a reasonable place, but we’re constantly looking at that in relation to our supply chain,” he said.

Speaking on the same programme, a leading GP described the Omicron variant as “almost a community illness” given its high incidence in the community, with not “as many people getting sick”.

Covid-19 Adviser to the Irish College of General Practitioners Dr Mary Favier said there are a lot of people contacting GPs with Covid-19 related concerns but fewer being referred to hospital.

“I think it would be fair to say from GPs across the country that while there’s huge numbers of cases of Omicron this is almost a community illness in the sense of which there are a vast numbers in the community but not as many people getting sick,”

“A lot of interaction with general practice asking about symptoms but less people being referred to hospital and personally I’ve not yet had to send someone to hospital with Omicron which is a great relief,” she added.

However, Dr Favier warned that nationally Covid-19 hospital admissions are rising, and the true impact of the “Christmas surge” will not be known until at least next week.

“So, it looks a little bit better but too soon to say and we would really ask people to emphasis as they return to work, as they return to school to be careful about their social distancing, their mask, their hand washing, for good ventilation because there’s another week or two at least in it before we can say with certainty that it’s milder,” she explained.

Dr Favier said her practice was “exceptionally busy” last week and this week is usually the busiest week of the year.

She said her practice is open for people who have general medical concerns, but Covid-19 infections, Covid-19 referrals and booster vaccinations are also being prioritised.

Regarding the current pressure on the country’s PCR testing and the delays which the general public is experiencing in booking tests, Dr Favier said there has been a “real challenge” for patients using the online booking system over the holiday period, but she expects the pressure to “smooth” out.

“A combination of some very essential leave needed by individuals in those service who have worked phenomenally hard but also the sheer surge in numbers and in the out-of-hours services we were picking up that.

“So when I was working there it was wall-to-wall referrals – entirely appropriate…none of it an ideal way to be running this service, but needs must in the circumstances and it’s expected to smooth out this week and improve,” she added.