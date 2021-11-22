Over 2,400 Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes and other residential centres

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín will seek a public inquiry into the Government’s handling of the pandemic in nursing homes and similar settings

Up to 2,457 people caught up in Covid-19 outbreaks in various residential institutions and nursing homes have died, new figures reveal.

The fatalities include both residents and staff as the virus took hold in settings where people lived in close proximity.

Up to the middle of this month, 21,936 people in residential institutions and nursing homes were infected with the virus in outbreaks.

The extent of the grip of the virus – beyond nursing homes – is revealed in a parliamentary response to the head of Aontú, TD Peadar Tóibín who this week will seek a public inquiry into the Government’s handling of the pandemic in nursing homes and similar settings .

The settings include private and HSE-run nursing homes, centres for older people, disability centres, mental health facilities, children’s and women’s refuges, children’s residential centres, hospices, respite centres, and convents.

Dr Lois O’Connor, interim director of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), said the figures did not include sporadic cases of the virus in these settings.

Mr Tóibín said: “We in Aontú will this week bring forward a bill which seeks to force the Government to launch a full scale independent public investigation into the Government’s handling of the pandemic in nursing homes.

"The families of those who died in residential care facilities deserve answers and closure.”

He said issues to be examined included claims that staff, protective equipment and oxygen destined for nursing homes was “intercepted” by the HSE – a claim made by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly in a tweet while an opposition spokesman on health.

Other issues include official criticism of the decision by private nursing homes to stop visits early in the pandemic to curb the spread of the virus.

Nursing homes continue to experience outbreaks, but the number is small and the number of people infected is also lower. There were eight nursing home outbreaks notified in the week ending November 13.

So far around 24,000 people in long-term residential centres have received a Covid-19 booster vaccine.

Meanwhile, the HSE is set to meet unions tomorrow to outline guidelines on how the proposed derogation for health workers from the five-day stay-at-home rule when a fully vaccinated member of a household tests positive will work.

Last week, it was decided that if a member of a household tests positive, other fully vaccinated close contacts in the house who have no symptoms should restrict their movements for five days and take three antigen tests.

With more than 4,000 health staff already out due to Covid-related issues, this could potentially have major impacts on the ability of hospitals to function.

The HSE is expected to set out the rules around how a derogation will work, including having a risk assessment carried out and whether the staff member had a Covid-19 booster shot.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, Siptu and Forsa warned that the mistakes of previous derogations cannot be repeated.

They said earlier this year that such derogations led to a spike in infections among healthcare workers and patients.