Over-16s with weakened immune system to be offered third jab

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE, outlined the importance of a third vaccine jab for anyone with a weakened immune system. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Hospitals will begin contacting people over the age of 16, who have very weakened immune systems due to certain medical conditions, to offer them an additional Covid-19 vaccine.

“Hospitals will identify the people who need an additional dose,” the HSE said. “You don’t need to register or contact anyone.

“People who need an additional dose will receive a text message with an appointment for their vaccine.

“These additional doses will be given through a HSE vaccination centre near you, or your hospital if you are an inpatient. GPs may also vaccinate some people.”

The HSE said this would happen from this week for those aged 16 and over.

“As the vaccination programme for 12- to 15-year-olds started later, those aged 12 to 15 who have been identified for an additional dose will be offered an appointment at a later date.

“This is to facilitate the two-month minimum interval from their last dose of Covid-19 vaccine.”

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE, said: “It has been shown that people with weakened immune systems do not generate a full immune response to their first two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“This additional dose we are offering will mean they will get the maximum benefit from their primary vaccination course, giving them better protection against the serious effects of Covid-19.”

It follows recommendations from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) that people aged 12 years and older, who are immunocompromised at the time of vaccination due to disease or treatment, should receive one additional dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

They will be offered a single dose of either Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine or Moderna vaccine. They need to continue to follow anti-Covid protection measures.