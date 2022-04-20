Outgoing chief executive of the Institute of Directors, Maura Quinn, will carry out an external review of the controversial process around the proposed €2m-a-year secondment of chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan to Trinity College.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said today she will also examine the research proposal, to examine “learnings and recommendations” that could inform future such initiatives.

“Ms Quinn has offered to carry out this review Pro Bono and will report back to me in June. It is my intention to publish the report following its consideration,” he said.

The terms of reference are to determine “learnings” from the process related to the proposed secondment of the Chief Medical Officer as Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership and associated research proposal.

She will also make recommendations that could inform future such initiatives.

Ms Quinn is an experienced Chartered Director with more than 14 years diverse board experience across a variety of sectors.

It emerged two weeks ago that Dr Holohan would move to Trinity but would remain an employee of the Department of Health.

He would be on indefinite secondment.

He would retain his €187,000 salary paid for by the department no payment from Trinity.

Read More

Following a pausing of the process by Taoiseach Micheál Martin Dr Holohan announced he would not be taking up the appointment.

The minister was unaware he was to be on secondment until he read it in the media.

He believed he was leaving the department.

In a briefing note and correspondence from Department of Health Secretary General Robert Watt last week it emerged he had given a commitment to Trinity to ringfence €2m a year in funding until Dr Holohan’s retirement to support the post and research.

It was suggested it would come through the Health Research Board but the body said it had no role in it and had already allocated all its budget for this year.