Outbreaks of coronavirus in 51 nursing homes, with 19 staff infected in one facility

There are 51 nursing homes with outbreaks of Covid-19, including a facility in Kerry where 19 staff have contracted the virus, Minister for Older People Mary Butler confirmed today.

Read More

Read More

Minister Butler said there is currently a problem getting agency staff. She told the Oireachtas health committee that the HSE has seconded staff to several private nursing homes which have been hit by the virus and whose workers have had to self-isolate.Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said a further 500,000 doses of the flu vaccine have arrived in the country and are about to be distributed.There is a high level of demand for the vaccine this year but the deliveries were delayed.Some 300,000 doses of the children’s flu vaccine have been distributed and a further 300,000 are also ready to go, he added.Asked about face masks and visors he said :”Visors don’t work. Stop using them.”

There is ongoing concern that the rate at which the virus is falling in Dublin is lower than in other counties. The plan is now to send out mobile testing units to the north and southwest part of Dublin.

Read More

Read More

Online Editors