‘Our hearts remain broken’ – hospital apologises to couple after baby boy died four days after birth

Brenda Ryan, with her husband Michael, speaking to media outside the Four Courts in Dublin today after they settled their action against the HSE over the death of their baby son, Danny, in 2017. Photo: Collins Courts

A hospital has apologised in the High Court to a young couple for the “deficits in care” after their baby died four days after his birth.

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Co Louth, in a letter read to the court, said it would like to sincerely apologise “for the deficits in care that were highlighted“ in the review after the death of Danny Ryan five years ago.

The letter from the hospital general manager, Fiona Brady, was read out as Danny’s parents, Brenda and Michael Ryan, settled an action over the care provided at the time of their son’s birth.

The terms of the settlement are confidential.

The letter of apology also extended, on behalf of the hospital maternity services and hospital management, deepest sympathy to the Ryans from Allenstown, Kells, Co Meath on the death of their son in October 2017.

It stated: “I acknowledge the traumatic events which you, the parents and family experienced.

“We recognise that this loss has had a profound and devastating effect on you and your family.

“Once again, please accept our deepest sympathies to you on your very sad loss.”

The Ryans had sued the HSE over the care received at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Their Counsel Maura McNally SC, instructed by Roger Murray solicitor, told the court the Ryans acknowledged the apology but they wanted the hospital and the HSE in particular to learn from mistakes made.

In a statement outside court, the Ryans said too many people had stood in court before them with the same experience and devastating losses.

“If we had any advice for parents, it is to trust your gut at all times,” they said.

Ms Ryan said waking up after the caesarean section, she had no memory of being told Danny was a boy.

“It was 12 hours before we were told exactly how unwell Danny was. We were left in a limbo worrying and wondering.”

She added: “I cannot begin to explain how helpless we felt while listening to other newborn babies on the maternity ward while waiting nearly 12 hours to find out exactly how unwell Danny was.”

This delay denied her meeting her new baby until just before he was christened, moments before he was stable enough to transfer to a Dublin hospital.

The Ryans said it took them nearly five years to get justice.

“We don’t ever forget that our baby son Danny is at the centre of today,” they said in a statement.

“We are stronger people for having met him, for having held him and we all continue to love Danny as a much-wanted first baby of the family.”

Their “hearts will remain broken although our smiles remain for you Danny and your beautiful little brothers”, they said.

The statement added that so many parents are advocating for better maternity care and the HSE needs to start with open disclosure.

The (hospital's) apology letter made no mention of striving for better maternity care, it said. It made no mention of the coroner’s recommendation from 2020 and it made no mention of policy reform.

“We challenge the HSE again today. We want to see evidence of change,” the statement said.

In the action, it was claimed Ms Ryan was found to be suffering from gestational diabetes at 25 weeks’ pregnancy.

She attended the hospital on numerous occasions for check-ups.

It was claimed that on September 28, 2017, Ms Ryan – who was told she was not suitable for induction – was not advised of the possibility of a caesarean section or of the importance of delivery at term in patients with gestational diabetes.

On October 12, it was advised that Ms Ryan be induced the next day but as there were no places available it was decided to induce her on the next available date, on October 15.

On that date, Ms Ryan was admitted for induction but labour did not progress. The next day she was told induction had failed and a caesarean section would take place on October 17.

Just before midnight on October 16, Danny was delivered and he needed to be resuscitated. He was transferred to a Dublin hospital, where he died on October 20, 2017.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Paul Coffey extended his deepest sympathy to the Ryan family.