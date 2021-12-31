ORDERING an antigen test will be enough to qualify for sick pay from next week after the overwhelming of the PCR test system.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD, has made the move this evening, calling it a flexible measure.

To avail of Enhanced Illness Benefit, a person can now satisfy the Department of Social Protection by any of the following:

Confirmation from the HSE of ordering an antigen test (system in place from Monday)

A text message from the HSE that you are a close contact.

Confirmation from your GP that you have symptoms of Covid and/or are a probable source of infection.

As has been the case to date, a positive PCR test result will also qualify for Enhanced Illness Benefit.

The move is a turnaround from this afternoon, when Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said a positive antigen test would not be sufficient to certify absence from work or entitlement to sick pay.

But Minister Humphreys said after 8.30pm on New Year’s Eve: “With Covid-19 cases rising, I know this is an anxious time for families.

“That’s why, following discussions between my officials and the HSE, I have this evening introduced new flexibilities to enable customers easier access to Enhanced Illness Benefit.

“As a result of these changes, a person who applies for an antigen test from the HSE can use this proof of application to apply for Enhanced Illness Benefit for the days that they are out of work.”

Minister Humphreys said the changes were introduced, because “it’s so important that anyone who receives a positive test or is displaying symptoms self-isolates and follows the public health advice.”

She added: “I know that these new flexibilities that I am announcing will give people that peace of mind that my Department is here to support them if they become ill or are required to take time off work due to Covid-19.”