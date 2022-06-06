Optometrists say Government is not implementing its own plan as waiting list grows to more than 20,000

The number of people on a waiting list to see a community ophthalmologist for cataracts and other eye conditions has grown to 20,347, new figures show.

The figures were obtained by the Federation of Opththalmic and Dispensing Opticians (FODO) which represents optometrists.

More than 50pc of adults on the list nationally are waiting longer than a year for eye treatment but it is as high as 75pc in Cork and Kerry and 72pc in the north east.

Garvan Mulligan, chair of FODO Ireland, said while there is a State plan to move care into the community and move more of it to optometrists there has been little progress.

He said research shows 60pc of existing outpatient activity – including age-related macular degeneration (AMD) care - could be moved to primary care, thus enabling hospital services to focus on patients who require more specialist diagnostics or treatments.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said he fully accepts that “we need to do more to address unacceptably high waiting lists – including in our eye services.”.

“Community optometrists are delivering core eye care services to the eligible population in this country, through the State’s Community Optometry Services Scheme,” he said.

"I believe they have the potential to play an even greater role. My officials are working with the HSE, with a view to contracting more services, from acute and community settings, out to community optometrists.”

The latest figures, supplied to FODO Ireland following parliamentary questioning by independent TD Mattie McGrath, strongly support a case that the Government should roll out the Sligo cataract scheme nationwide.

This initiative reduced waiting lists in the north west by collaboration between community optometrists and ophthalmologists to manage cataracts. In addition, ‘lazy eye’ (amblyopia) is a major issue that must be tackled early in life.

FODO said delays can be be reduced. “Optometrists can and must be involved in providing eye care for school children. There is a ‘postcode lottery’ created due to disparate local eye-care schemes. In addition, there is now not an effective national screening system for national school children,” the organisation said.