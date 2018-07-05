The opening of the new national children's hospital has been delayed again and it will now not be ready until late 2022.

Opening of new children's hospital further delayed

It was due to be ready in mid 2021 after years of being beset by setbacks.

The hospital will amalgamate the three existing hospitals.

Building started last year on the campus in St James's Hospital.

The hospital will cost €1bn after the price rocketed during delays in choosing a site.

Two satellite centres in Tallaght and Connolly Hospitals will open first.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Simon Harris today announced the Government's approval for the publication of the Children's Health Bill 2018.

The Bill provides for the establishment of a single statutory entity, Children’s Health Ireland to provide paediatric services and take over the services currently provided by the existing three Dublin children’s hospitals, Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, Temple Street Children’s University Hospital, and the National Children’s Hospital at Tallaght University Hospital.

“I am very pleased that Government has approved the publication of this significant Bill. With this legislation, we take yet another important step on our way towards the new children’s hospital," Minister Harris said.

"I look forward to bringing this important Bill before the Houses as soon as possible."

