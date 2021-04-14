Online registration portal for Covid-19 vaccine to open tomorrow for over-65s

The online registration system where people over 60 can register for a Covid-19 vaccine will open tomorrow.

It will first open to people aged 65 to 69, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said today.

Those aged 69 will be invited to register first, followed by 68-year-olds and the rest of people in their sixties in descending age.

It is the first time the portal will be open to the public. This portal will also be used for the wider population in the roll-out from now on as age groups are invited to apply for a vaccine in descending order.

People will need their PPS number and Eircode.

Following the decision of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, all the over-60s will be offered the AstraZeneca vaccine. This is due to a very small risk of unusual but serious blood clots. The risks of Covid-19 far outweigh the extremely low risk of a blood clot.

The move means that the over-60s who are outside of the medically vulnerable groups will be vaccinated earlier than they thought.

There will be a three month gap between the first and second dose.

It will also mark the first outing of the vaccination roll out to people on grounds of age where they register.

The over-70s were contacted by their GPs

It should also minimise the chance of queue jumping.

It is unclear if people will have to produce proof of age when they get to the vaccination centre or GP surgery.

The HSE is due to reveal how it has reorganised the roll out following the AstraZeneca decision,

It will also have to factor in the delay in the arrival of over 40,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine this month,

A question mark hangs over the more than 600,000 doses due here before the end of June.

This follows the decision of the FDA to pause its roll out in the USA while it investigates a small number of blood clots in around 7 million who got the vaccine.

Johnson and Johnson decided to pause the delivery of vaccines to Europe until the FDA and EMA reports on the assessment.

