The HSE has opened up its online booking system for children aged 5 to 11 as it urges parents to take advantage of the mid-term break to get them vaccinated.

Prior to this, parents who registered their interest in having their child vaccinated would then receive a text message with a randomly-selected appointment date and time.

The new system allows people to choose when and where they wish to get their child’s vaccine dose as the HSE ramps up its campaign targetting school-going children amid a slow uptake.

Latest figures suggest that just 108,000 children aged five to 11 have had at least one dose and 55,400 are fully vaccinated. This equates to just one fifth out of a total of 480,000 children in this age cohort.

Dr Lucy Jessop, Director of Public Health at the National Immunisation Office said the HSE is now expanding access to clinics for parents with children aged 5-11 with its online booking option.

“It will give them an opportunity to bring their child for the vaccine at a time that suits them. We appreciate that parents and guardians are busy and we want to help make it as accessible as possible,” she said.

“The midterm also gives parents another option to bring their children for a Covid-19 vaccine and we are encouraging parents and guardians to bring them along to one of our vaccination centres.”

When making the decision on whether to get their child vaccinated, parents should get their information from a trusted source such as the HSE or a family GP, she said.

Even if their child had Covid-19 recently - with up to one million people infected around Christmas-time - there is still only a four-week wait if they want to get their first dose of the vaccine.

Damien McCallion, HSE National Lead for Vaccinations said it is offering parents the opportunity to choose a time and clinic that suits them.

“We understand that parents are busy and this will give them more flexibility. The mid-term break also offers an ideal opportunity for parents or guardians to arrange this,” he said.

There are separate vaccine clinics for those aged five to 11 and those in the over-12 cohort. To book an appointment, log on to the HSE website and select a clinic, a date and a time that’s suitable. You can book an appointment up to five days in adavnce.

To book a two-dose appointment, you must wait at least 21 days after your first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine or 28 days if it’s Moderna. All children must be accompanied by an adult and should bring along a form of ID with their date of birth on it.