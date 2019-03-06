Ongoing failures in child safeguarding by Tusla fostering services highlighted by inspectors

Ongoing failures by Tusla to ensure the proper protection and safeguarding of all children in foster care have been highlighted by inspectors.

The inspectors from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) gave an overview on inspections in foster care services for 2017 to 2018 as well as four regional follow-up inspections.

The overview report examined the effectiveness of Tusla’s overall governance of foster care and its ability to promote the transfer of learning nationally.

Hiqa identified mixed levels of compliance with national standards covering foster care across all 17 service areas.

It said follow-up inspections in the service areas with the highest levels of non-compliance found that many areas had made significant improvements to address the findings of the 2017 inspections.

However, it found a found a lack of consistent practices and shared learning within and between regions.

Its review of fostering services in the Dublin South Central area found it has regressed over the past two years in terms of child safeguarding.

This area includes many "very" or "extremely disadvantaged" households.

The service area has made some progress in updating garda vetting of foster carers. However, it had nine foster care households where residents over 16 years of age who had not been garda vetted were living.

It also highlighted how several carers were not properly informed about their legal obligation since December 2017 to report child protection concerns.

In response Jim Gibson, Chief Operations Officer, Tusla said: “We accept the findings of this report, and welcome HIQA’s acknowledgement that we have made important headway in implementing a range of measures to reform fostering services across the country.

He noted that: “HIQA found significant improvements in the governance and management structures throughout the country between the 2017 themed inspections and the 2018 follow up; however there are still areas for improvement around resourcing and consistency of structures. These areas are being actively addressed through detailed service improvement plans and Tusla’s overall programme of transformation.”

He said :“The service directors in each of the four delivery areas have created relevant task committees to address the issues identified, with a specific focus on service improvement and shared learning. They will look at best practice across the four regions and work to share the learnings from successful initiatives with the objective of implementing them across other areas

Online Editors