One in three young Irish drinkers addicted to alcohol, new report reveals

One-in-three young Irish drinkers is addicted to alcohol, a damning new report has revealed.

A survey of 15-24 year olds, by the Health Research Board, has found that while young people are drinking later in life, more are engaging in harmful drinking.

One-in-three young Irish drinkers surveyed were classified as having an alcohol use disorder (AUD) after admitting they struggle to stop or control their drinking, which was having an impact their lives

Meanwhile, the report reveals how drug use continues to rise with treatment for cocaine use among young people increasing by a staggering 171pc between 2011 and 2019.

Encouragingly, more than a quarter of young people (26pc) surveyed abstained from alcohol in 2019, up from just 11 per cent in 2002.

The results were gathered by a population survey that asked young people a series of questions to establish their drinking habits, including whether they wanted to stop drinking but couldn’t and if they experience withdrawal symptoms.

Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is characterised by an inability to stop or control alcohol use despite severe social or health consequences.

“Essentially the person’s drinking is having an impact on their life,” said Anne Doyle, HRB Research Officer and lead author of the report.

The survey shows that adolescents are starting to drink alcohol at a later age, shifting from 15.6 years old to 16.6.

However, Ms Doyle said that “the data shows that despite the delay, once they do start drinking, many do so in a harmful and hazardous manner.”

Hospitalisations due to alcohol related injuries rose by 12 per cent between 2015-2018, helping Ireland rank seventh out of 35 European countries for reports of drunkenness despite the drop in alcohol use.

Ecstasy and cocaine use is also on the rise. While cannabis remains the most commonly used drug, ecstasy and cocaine use among young Irish people is now the second highest in Europe.

Dr Mairéad O’Driscoll, HRB Chief Executive, said the hope is this report will “inform effective responses that parents, practitioners, educators and policy makers can take to support the health and wellbeing of young people.”

The HRB now believes there is a clear link between mental ill health and substance use.

Drawing on data from surveys and reports from health and law enforcement services, the Health Research Board (HRB) found that young adults with alcohol dependence are more likely to have severe anxiety. Cannabis users are six times more likely to report mental ill health than those who do not use cannabis.

In over one in four self-harm hospital presentations among young people, the individual had been drinking alcohol before or during the self-harm act.

And almost three in four young people aged 15-24 years who died by suicide had a history of alcohol and/or drug misuse.

Ms Doyle, says that the report “shows the many challenges and risk factors that young people face in relation to substance use, the need for treatment and the impact of substance use on mental health.”

She said the new findings “will help strengthen the prevention of drug and alcohol use among children and young people, which is a priority of the National Drug Strategy."