One in six who are back in workplace say they could do job from home

New research by the ESRI found that one quarter of employees would like to work less or work from home. Stock image

More than one in six workers who are back at work after Covid restrictions say their job could be done from home.

The figure represents a significant rise since January.

The findings emerged in the latest ESRI pandemic research, which showed a quarter of employees would like to work less or from home.

It found most employees are satisfied to return to the workplace, but a substantial minority are not.

The research, which tracks our behaviour during the pandemic, found the proportion of workers operating from home has dropped since January to less than 20pc.

“In total, 26pc of workers now report a pattern of reduced attendance, indicating substantial hybrid working” with most happy with their arrangements.

The research covered March 29 to April 5 when there was an overall rise in worry about Covid-19 around the number of cases and hospitalisations.

The sharp reduction in the use of face masks, which followed the lifting of restrictions in late February, levelled off amid concern about the circulation of the virus.

Many people felt they were following safety rules and ­others were not. The proportion of people who wanted a tougher government response increased.

The proportion of people willing to take booster ­vaccines, while high, has fallen.

There is a strong link between unwillingness to take a booster and worry about Covid-19, the ESRI research found.

People’s social activity has trended upwards from January, but is largely unchanged, although domestic and international travel is higher.

It comes against the backdrop of an improving Covid-19 picture in the country, although there are risks around increased levels of socialising over the Easter break.

There were 811 Covid-19 patients in hospital yesterday, a significant fall from the worst days of this wave.

Of these, 53 were in intensive care, a slight fall from 57 on Thursday.

The positivity rate for those who undergo free HSE PCR tests is at 24.1pc, with a seven- day positivity rate of 23.9pc.

This compares with 30.1pc and a seven-day positivity rate of 30.3pc a week ago.

However, this does not capture the full level of Covid-19 infection in the community.

People are being urged to take precautions over Easter.