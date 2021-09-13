One in four think they only have days to live if their doctor talked to them about palliative care – survey

Four in five people living with a serious illness would like their doctor to talk to them about palliative care if it could help them.

The finding was from a new survey of the public’s perceptions of palliative care commissioned by the All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care (AIIHPC).

The survey of 1,000 people also highlighted some of the misconceptions that exist about palliative care.

One in four people would think they only have days to live if their doctor or healthcare professional talked to them about palliative care, whereas palliative care may be appropriate for several years, not just for weeks and days at a person’s end of life.

And one in four would feel their doctor is giving up on them if they talked to them about palliative care.

It showed over 60pc don’t mind where they receive palliative care as long as they have a good quality of life and their physical and emotional pain is managed, and they are comfortable.

Speaking ahead of Palliative Care Week 2021, which began yesterday and runs until this Saturday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, said: “Palliative care is a key part of the health service in Ireland.”