One in four Irish adults now binge drink every time they drink alcohol

One in four drinkers now engage in binge drinking when they drink, according to a new survey.

According to the annual Drinkaware Barometer, the level of people who drink “at least weekly” remains high, and the level of binge drinking continues to increase year on year.

The research, carried out by Behaviour & Attitudes earlier this year found that for the third year in a row, over half of Irish adults drink alcohol on “at least a weekly basis”.

The findings, for Irish alcohol industry-funded group Drinkaware, show that 55pc of people who drink have engaged in binge drinking in the last 30 days, an increase of 20pc when compared to 2020.

Fewer adults “don’t drink”, at 17pc when compared with pre-pandemic levels at 28pc in 2020.

Binge drinking is defined as the consumption of 60 grammes or more of pure alcohol, equating to six standard drinks in one sitting.

Some 27pc of Irish adults, when they do drink, are now typically binge drinking. This figure was 19pc in a 2019 study.

Binge drinking increases the likelihood of a person experiencing both short- and long-term harms.

One objective of the research is to explore why people drink. The most cited motivations for drinking are social and enhancement, both at 54pc; ‘coping’, which was previously the main motivation, is now third at 51pc, down 20pc compared with 2021.

However, no improvement on the mental wellbeing of the Irish population was found despite the relaxation of pandemic restrictions.

A low number of the population, at just 26pc, report high mental wellbeing in contrast to pre-pandemic levels of 63pc in 2019.

Findings also show that 50pc of respondents agree “drinking to excess is just part of Irish culture”, a drop from 75pc reported in 2019.

Some 30pc would like to drink less often and 35pc agree they have already made small positive changes to their drinking habits in the past 30 days.

The top three influences to drink less were reported as physical health at 63pc, personal finances at 37pc and mental health at 32pc.

Drinkaware said the results showed that Ireland’s cultural relationship with alcohol is shifting, “however, how we drink, when we drink is an ongoing and rising concern”.

Drinkaware chief executive Sheena Horgan said the research shows that binge drinking has become “the normalised drinking experience for Irish adults, and as a collective society we need to act”.

“As with any data relating to alcohol use, there are many contradictions – we are seeing both positive and negative results year on year through our annual barometer survey,” she said.

“The steady increases in consumption cannot be ignored; for the third year in a row over half of the Irish adult population are drinking alcohol on at least a weekly basis, and the levels of binge drinking are increasing, with a 35pc increase since the start of the pandemic.

“The amount we drink, when we drink is just as, if not more important, than the frequency of when we drink.

“The positive shift in cultural expectancies is one that merits recognition of the awareness raising, educational, environment and policy measures that have taken place in recent years, with the caveat that of course much more needs to be done.”

Ms Horgan added: “The Drinkaware Barometer 2022 reveals opportunities for engagement with the public, policy makers and health stakeholders.”