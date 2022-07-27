One in four children in Dublin are lacking in vitamin D with too much time indoors likely to blame

One in four children in Dublin are vitamin D deficient, researchers have found.

The proportion of children lacking the essential vitamin grows to one in three for children living in socio-economically disadvantaged areas, Trinity College Dublin researchers said.

The study, published today in the Journal of Nutritional Science, and the largest of its kind in Ireland to date, also found that vitamin D deficiencies are more prevalent in females and children over 12.

“The study shows that vitamin D deficiency is just as prevalent in children as in adults, particularly during the teenage years when new bone mass is acquired. Reduced sun exposure such as more sedentary behaviour or screen time and lower dietary vitamin D intakes are likely to be important factors,” said Dr Kevin McCarroll, consultant physician at St James's Hospital and clinical senior lecturer at Trinity.

Around 90pc of our peak bone mass is attained during childhood and vitamin D is essential for rapid bone growth during this period.

Vitamin D is created when the body is exposed to direct sunlight on the skin. Those living in Ireland do not produce enough vitamin D from October to March and food sources of naturally occurring vitamin D are limited.

While calcium is equally important for bone health, vitamin D is key for adequate absorption of dietary calcium.

Low vitamin D and calcium intake increases a child’s risk of developing rickets, brittle bones (osteoporosis) and softening of the bones (osteocalcin).

“Choosing foods such as milk and cereal products with added vitamin D, and taking a supplement (10micrograms or 400units per day), particularly in the winter can help prevent low vitamin D levels,” said lead researcher Helena Scully, Mercer’s Glanbia Ireland bone research fellow at the the MISA Institute in St James’s Hospital.