One in eight Covid patients also suffered heart damage

Among patients hospitalised with Covid, 12.5pc also suffered heart damage, a UK trial shows, raising fears of a crisis in cardiac services.

Despite the virus being considered primarily a lung infection, scientists are finding it is also targeting the heart.

Early results from national studies suggest thousands of people have been left with injuries to their hearts after being treated in hospital with Covid. It is feared the findings could foreshadow a rise in demand for already hard-pressed NHS cardiac services.

Colin Berry, professor of cardiology and imaging at the University of Glasgow, found one in eight patients recovering from the virus showed signs of heart inflammation.

His team analysed a random sample of 161 recovering patients, 90pc of whom had been hospitalised, and one in five needed high-level or intensive care treatment.

Around one and two months after discharge, their hearts, lungs and kidneys were medically scanned.

Prof Berry, who stressed that the paper, yet to be published, had not been peer-reviewed, said: “About one patient in eight had evidence of heart inflammation. That is a high incidence.”

Research suggests Covid-associated inflammation of the muscle, myocarditis, reduces its ability to pump and causes arrhythmias, rapid or irregular rhythms, triggering dizziness and shortness of breath.

It is thought it may cause scarring of the organ or injure valves, affecting its ability to pump efficiently.

“The heart inflammation fits with a bigger picture of illness,” Prof Berry added. “We found that quality of [life] was lower in patients who had heart inflammation.”

