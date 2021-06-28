A decision on when indoor dining will reopen will be made tomorrow, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said.

However, he added that regardless of what decision is made there will be more open in the month of July than there was in June.

Indoor dining was due to reopen on July 5, however, it is expected that this will be pushed back due to concern about the Delta variant.

“I expect the cabinet to make the decision [on indoor dining] tomorrow and I think it will be important that we make that decision tomorrow,” Minister Harris said on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

“Whatever decision we take tomorrow we will be in a position to do more in the month of July than we have done in June, it is just about sequencing.”

Minister Harris said he believes it would be worse for businesses to reopen and then have to close again if the Delta variant did spiral.

"Once we open something we want to keep it open and I think the only thing that would be worse to tell a business than not reopening for a short period of time is getting into this spiral of stop and start,” he said.

"There are two things about the Delta variant that is very concerning. We now know its much more contagious than previous variants by up to 40 to 60pc.

“Secondly, and even more worrying, is we know that people who get the Delta variant are two and a half times more likely to end up in hospital.

“We have had a really successful reopening and we have to be really careful that we don’t go backward.”

He added that pushing back the reopening of restaurants by a couple weeks could help suppressing the virus as roughly every week 300,000 more people are vaccinated.

The Higher Education Minister said Niac is meeting today to discuss whether younger people should be allowed to receive AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

He said he doesn’t know when this decision will be reached as “it may require quite a bit of work”.

Currently, both vaccines are restricted to use in over 50s due to a rare side effect of blood clots in younger people.

However, as most of the over 50s cohort has already been vaccinated this would see the country with a surplus of vaccines when AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson deliveries come in.

“We are going to find ourselves in this country in a very peculiar situation where shortly we will end up with an excess supply with the AstraZeneca vaccine and in July with an excess supply of the J&J vaccine and with no arms to put them in under the current criteria,” Minister Harris said.

“Considering we are now in a race between vaccine and variant I think it is important that we ask our experts to take a look again and give us their best possible thinking knowing that safety must always come first and if there are possible uses for those vaccines in younger age groups.”

The Higher Education Minister said a “significant majority” of college students will be vaccinated at the beginning of the upcoming academic year, and that he expects this age cohort to be fully vaccinated in September.

However, he said it is not a requirement for every student to be vaccinated to allow the reopening of campuses.

"As of now, if nothing was to change with the vaccine programme it looks like the vaccine programme for college age students would start in August with second doses in September,” Minister Harris said.

"Our reopening plan for colleges is not dependent on every single student being vaccinated.”