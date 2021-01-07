| 1°C Dublin

On the frontline: ‘I have never seen the hospital fill up so quickly, people are much sicker than before’

Doctors and nurses fear Irish hospitals are on the verge of 'losing control’

Teighlour Fegan, a second-year student who will soon be commuting from Wexford to Dublin for her placement, hit out at the treatment of nurses. Expand

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

FRONTLINE workers have spoken out about the chaotic scenes witnessed in their hospitals to raise awareness “before it’s too late”, as they fear the stay-at-home message isn’t sinking in with the public.

Doctors and nurses on the ground have warned that the worrying situation unfolding in Irish hospitals is about to get much worse as the true impact of Christmas will only be felt in the coming week.

“I don’t know how we’re going to avoid the situation that we saw in countries like Italy,” said Rachel McNamara, a ward-based doctor at University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

