Olive oil could be better than Viagra at helping men perform in the bedroom, scientists suggest.

Olive oil 'better than Viagra' at helping men in the bedroom

A study of more than 600 men found those who consumed plenty of olive oil had far fewer problems with their sexual performance.

Researchers said a diet rich in the oil keeps blood vessels healthy - maintaining circulation in every part of the body.

Those who consumed at least nine tablespoons weekly were far less likely to suffer from impotence than those who had less of it, and had significantly higher levels of testosterone.

Strong adherence to a Mediterranean-style diet - rich in fruit and vegetables, legumes, fish and nuts, as well as olive oil - cut the risk of erectile dysfunction by up to 40pc, the Greek study found.

Dr Christina Chrysohoou, the lead researcher from the University of Athens, said: "Long-term lifestyle habits on diet and exercise seem to have a major impact on not only our arteries but our quality of life, including sexual capacity from middle age to [the] elderly population.

"Consuming olive oil and sticking to a Med diet keeps a man's bedroom chances high," she said.

In the long term, a healthy diet was better for maintaining a man's sexual prowess than relying on the instant boost of Viagra, the researcher suggested. "This is a drug-free solution that allows men to keep their sexual function. But also a long-term answer to protecting a man's ability to perform in the bedroom," said Dr Chrysohoou.

"Viagra does not improve something long-term. It can only give some short effect in order to have sexual capacity."

The researcher said medication for heart failure and blood pressure could have side effects, including worsening sexual function.

On average, those who stuck most closely to the Med diet had testosterone levels around 40pc higher than those who ate less healthily. Researchers said the diet helped protect against obesity around the waist, which is linked to lower levels of the sex hormone.

"This diet keeps your blood vessels healthy and lowers the risk of metabolic syndrome, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and central obesity," Dr Chrysohoou said. Olive oil had a specific effect on dilation of the aorta - helping blood flow.

"The Med diet has a positive effect on aortic dilatation. It keeps your blood vessels healthy and helps men maintain sexual function," she said.

Prof Mike Wyllie, one of the team of scientists who developed Viagra in the Nineties, said: "Unfortunately, we are in a society where people want to take a pill. They can't be bothered to change their lifestyle."

Julie Ward, of the British Heart Foundation, said: "It's no surprise the Mediterranean diet - which we know is beneficial to heart and circulatory health - might benefit blood vessels and help men maintain healthy sexual function."

Irish Independent