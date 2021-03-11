‘Oceans of alcohol’ are being consumed during pandemic

The pandemic has led to ‘oceans of alcohol’ being consumed at home, despite a slight reduction in overall alcohol sales due to the closure of pubs, restaurants and night clubs, according to Alcohol Action Ireland.

The independent body which advocates for reducing harm caused by excessive alcohol consumption, said provisional alcohol sales receipts from the Revenue Commissioners for 2020 reveal that we consumed just over 10 litres of alcohol per capita in 2020, a slight decrease of 6pc over the previous year when per capita consumption was 10.78 litres.

But the net alcohol excise receipts show just a 2.4pc decrease in consumption, “demonstrating that the public finances have experienced little impact because of the pandemic experience,” according to Alcohol Action.

Yet the receipts also reveal how our drinking habits have changed during the pandemic, with wine consumption up 12pc over 2019, followed by a slight increase in consumption of spirits – 0.7pc – while there was a 21pc decrease in consumption of beer and an 11.4pc drop in consumption of cider.

Alcohol Action spokesman Eunan McKinney said: “The data for the year 2020 highlights the extraordinary shift that has taken place among Ireland’s dinking population and the ocean of alcohol that has poured into the nation’s homes.”

“From the beginning of the Covid crisis we have been urging government to act on this consequence. The introduction of minimum unit pricing on alcohol products, which primarily applies to the off-trade who have experienced a profit boom, would act as some curb on what undoubtedly will be the source of many problems to come; a temporary lifestyle may now be permanent habit, meantime 200,000 children every day have to navigate the chaos of parental problem alcohol use.”

Dr Frank Murray, a liver specialist and chair of Alcohol Health Alliance Ireland, said the figures reveal that we as a nation have simply switched from drinking outside of the home – where there are more controls – to drinking at home where there are no controls or limits.

And while there are less cases of drink driving and accidents – like falling down on the way home from the pub – “there’s a lot more trouble at home” as a result of excessive alcohol consumption and habitual drinking at home.

"That has definitely happened,” he said of increases in alcohol-related domestic violence and abuse/neglect of children.

And while the vast majority of people who are drinking more at home may be able to work the next day or not suffer any immediate consequences, the long-term effects of habitual drinking are still there – including increased risk of cancer, cirrhosis, diabetes and other serious health issues, he added.

"We’re already overwhelmed with alcohol-related problems,” he said.

And the worry is that turning to a bottle of wine or a cocktail to relieve the stress, anxiety and boredom imposed by the lockdown has become an ingrained habit.

"There’s no doubt Irish women are drinking much more wine. The weekend now begins on Monday,” he said.

"Most people who die from alcohol are habitual drinkers, who drink half a bottle of wine a night during the week and a bottle at weekends,” he said.

To counter this, he said people simply need to limit the amount they drink and buy at the supermarket and to replace alcohol with non-alcoholic drinks while they watch TV or do something else, like go for a walk, he said.

"Put rules around not drinking during the week and try to drink less each day,” he said.

And instead of looking at reduced consumption as something negative, people should embrace how much better they look and feel by cutting down, he added.

Irish Independent