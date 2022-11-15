Obesity doctors are finally beginning to understand how to really treat the problem

Scientists now understand that hunger and fullness signals are generated in parts of the brain that are not related to conscious awareness

Treating the disease is important because of its devastating complications, which include type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and several cancers.

Previously, obesity was thought to be a disorder of willpower, resulting in people living with obesity being stigmatised, very often by healthcare professionals who, at the time, didn’t have access to the latest scientific evidence.

But as an obesity physician working in Ireland today, I have experienced first-hand a revolution happening in the way we think about the disease of obesity and how we treat it.

There is a risk that if we don’t get this right, we will move the field several steps back, but we now have the scientific evidence we need to take several leaps forward.

We now understand that hunger and fullness signals are generated in parts of the brain that are not related to conscious awareness. Obesity is thus considered a consequence of diseased areas of the brain that we cannot control by thinking.

Researchers in Ireland, such as Professor Carel le Roux, are at the forefront of the revolution in understanding obesity as their work, ranging from the laboratory to the research clinic, is now focussed on understanding the disease better

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Researchers in Ireland, such as Professor Carel le Roux, are at the forefront of the revolution in understanding obesity as their work, ranging from the laboratory to the research clinic, is now focussed on understanding the disease better

So, we now consider obesity a neurological disease. This is especially clear when we consider genetic disorders resulting in the loss of specific nerve functions in the brain that can lead to severe obesity, especially in children.

Targeting the disease itself in the brain areas responsible for obesity by using nutritional therapies, pharmacotherapy, or surgical therapies results in the disease coming under control.

If the disease is controlled, then people naturally feel less hungry and fuller after smaller meals. Ultimately this results in significant and sustained weight loss and remarkable improvements in the quality of life.

Understanding how the disease of obesity causes harm in the brain allows a more focused treatment approach to help people.

Researchers in Ireland are at the forefront of the revolution because their work, ranging from the laboratory bench to the research clinic, is now focussed on understanding the disease better.

A major European Research project, IMI SOPHiA (www.imisophia.eu), is coordinated from UCD to understand the predictors of risk of obesity and the predictors of response to obesity treatments. The biggest advances are being made with new drugs.

Third-generation medications for obesity are based on naturally occurring hormones from the gut. The purpose of these hormones is to signal to the brain when a person can feel satisfied enough to stop eating. These hormones are often lower in people with obesity, so using these naturally signalling pathways can address the disease at its origins.

Some of these third-generation medications are once-weekly injectable treatments which have been approved as a treatment for obesity and or diabetes by the Food and Drug Administration in the USA, Health Canada, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency in the UK, and most recently by The European Medicines Agency.

Third-generation medications for obesity are based on naturally occurring hormones from the gut, the purpose of which is to signal to the brain when a person feels satisfied enough to stop eating

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Third-generation medications for obesity are based on naturally occurring hormones from the gut, the purpose of which is to signal to the brain when a person feels satisfied enough to stop eating

The drugs appear to act on the dysfunctional nerves which cause obesity. Initially, the medications stimulate fullness, reduce hunger and food intake, and ultimately allow patients to maintain a body with less fat tissue. So, these medications should be considered as a treatment for the disease of obesity rather than weight loss drugs.

Ireland contributed to the Semaglutide Treatment Effect in People with Obesity (Step) programme, an assembly of 15 international high quality trials. The patients treated with the drug semaglutide lost 16pc more weight (13kg), while those on the dummy drug with lifestyle treatment lost 2pc (3kg).

The drug also had health benefits, including improvements in inflammation, cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure.

The safety of the drug was also similar to medications used to treat diseases such as diabetes. Mild tummy symptoms were the most frequent complaint of patients. The latest data emerging from this programme now show that semaglutide with very minor lifestyle changes results in the same amount of weight loss as semaglutide with the most intensive lifestyle changes.

Additionally, when semaglutide is used to treat children with obesity, the same amount of weight loss is achieved as in adults. This really raises the question of whether lifestyle changes are even needed for the benefits of the medication to be realised.

Professor Carel le Roux says obesity is considered a consequence of diseased areas of the brain that we cannot control by thinking

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Professor Carel le Roux says obesity is considered a consequence of diseased areas of the brain that we cannot control by thinking

The Surmount programme from Eli Lilly is another international programme comparing the efficacy and safety of tirzepatide to a dummy drug in adults who have obesity. The first of these studies reported average weight losses of 22pc (22kg) with a similar safety profile as semaglutide.

The drug is now approved for the treatment of diabetes but not yet for the treatment of people who do not have diabetes.

The catch, however, is that these drugs treat the disease of obesity and when the drugs are stopped the disease relapses, resulting in patients becoming hungry, eating more food, and gaining weight. These drugs are thus not a cure for this disease but rather an effective long-term treatment.

This reminds us of what happened when we started using statins to prevent people having heart attacks. Statins today are among the most extensively prescribed drugs universally, because they are well tolerated and have proven benefits to reduce heart attacks and help people live longer.

Likewise, the third-generation drugs for obesity have the potential to transform the field of obesity care and change the paradigms of managing obesity.

Scientists now understand that hunger and fullness signals are generated in parts of the brain that are not related to conscious awareness

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Scientists now understand that hunger and fullness signals are generated in parts of the brain that are not related to conscious awareness

A frequently asked question is whether these third-generation obesity drugs will displace the need for bariatric surgery in Ireland, where only 1 in every 1000 people who is eligible to receive bariatric surgery receive the operations.

These third-generation obesity drugs are unlikely to be the preferred option for these patients but are more likely to be prescribed to those who may not wish to have surgery.

If the drugs penetrate only 100 in every 1000 people living with obesity, then approximately 20 of these patients may have a suboptimal response.

Many of these patients may wish to escalate their therapy to include surgery. So, it is likely that the total number of patients wanting surgery may increase tenfold in the short term.

In a nutshell, third-generation obesity drugs are likely to revolutionise obesity treatment in the same way statins impacted the treatment of heart disease.

These drugs are highly effective, likely to be well tolerated, and require very little effort from patients or clinicians. Similar to statins, the hope is that the new obesity drugs will allow patients to live longer with a better quality of life.

Professor Carel le Roux is an obesity specialist at St Vincent’s Healthcare Group. He is a contributor to Future Island, which airs on RTÉ One & RTÉ Player Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7pm all this week as part of Science Week.