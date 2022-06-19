Nursing union chief says return of mask mandate needed to protect hospitals from Covid

The head of the country’s main nursing union has called for the return of mask wearing in indoor settings to ease the burden on hospitals and protect patients and healthcare workers.

Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said given the current high incidences of Covid-19 and the subsequent pressure on hospitals, mask mandates should be reintroduced.

"We believe that the incidences and the numbers of Covid infections are so significant and the effect they are having on our hospitals, we should be doing more than saying to people ‘ah sure when you think you’re in a crowded space wear a mask’,” she told RTÉ radio.

“This is a public health measure, and the advice should be much stronger should be much stronger. It should be mandated in indoor settings because we know the transmission occurs in these areas.”

Ms Ní Sheaghdha’s comments come as the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has refused to rule out the reintroduction of a mask mandate to tackle the current wave of the virus.

“Is it possible that I could get a recommendation for public transport or for retail [that], yes, we do recommend now that we move to mandatory mask-wearing for a short period of time? You couldn’t rule that out,” Minister Donnelly told the Sunday Independent this weekend. “It’s not where we’re at, but you can never say never.”

Regarding the damning inspection report on the emergency department at University Hospital Limerick which was published recently, Ms Ní Sheaghdha said the INMO has data which shows that staff shortages at the hospital are even more severe than the Hiqa analysis outlined.

Hiqa said on the day of inspection, March 15, nurse staffing levels were insufficient, which was having an impact on the safe provision of care at the time of inspection and inadequate nurse staffing levels had been a regular problem over the preceding weeks.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha the nursing vacancy rate at the Limerick Hospital is currently “over 100”.

“What Hiqa has said, is that the measurement that the employer puts forward is incorrect. So in other words, the number of patients and the volume do not match the numbers that are funded to be in that area,” she said.

“We’re saying the vacancies are far higher because we now have new measurement tools that determine how many nurses you should have, how many healthcare assistants you should have, on a day-to-day basis in emergency departments.”

She said on the day in question, the Limerick ED was short 24 nurses.

“The important thing is the direct effect on patient care, the direct effect for nurses on their intention to leave is based around their staffing levels and based around when you come to work, if your team is down by that much on a continuous basis and there is no plan to increase it and you have to have an argument with your employer to determine the correct amount and argue that there should be more nurses; despite risk forms being submitted with absolutely no improvements,” Ms Ní Sheaghdha added.

“This is the ongoing daily grind of nurses and midwives in our hospitals unfortunately arguments for safer staffing.”

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said another issue for healthcare workers is that most have not received the pandemic bonus which the Government announced earlier this year.

She said 70pc of health workers have not received the €1,000 tax-free payment and the Government has no way of forcing employers to pay it.

"The government made a promise, they made a big deal of that promise, and they have absolutely no and method of a determining whether employers are living up to that or not,” she said.