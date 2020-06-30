The scheme provides support payments to applicant nursing homes for April, May and June. (stock photo)

Nursing homes are to get financial support to see them through the Covid-19 crisis for another three months, new Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said today.

The COVID-19 Temporary Assistance Payment Scheme will be extended.

He said the Temporary Assistance Payment Scheme was established as a temporary support mechanism to contribute towards costs associated with Covid-19 in nursing homes.

The scheme provides support payments to applicant nursing homes for April, May and June.

It was due to close today but an extension to include further supports for July, August and September has been agreed.

“Over 30,000 of our citizens live in nursing homes. Residents of nursing homes are vulnerable because of their age, underlying medical conditions and often as a result of care needs involving close physical contact.

“This care and support is provided by dedicated staff across the country. The Covid-19 pandemic has been particularly challenging and impactful on those who live in nursing homes, their families and all of those staff that provide these vital services, and we must therefore continue to provide focused and practical support to the services. “

“While great strides have been made in the response to Covid-19, including further suppression of the virus in the community, I believe we must continue to provide support to nursing homes and contribute towards their continued planning, preparedness and response to Covid-19.

“Therefore, I am pleased to announce that I am extending the Temporary Assistance Payment Scheme (TAPS) for three months, until the end of September.

“This support, along with the broader package of supports provided by the State and its agencies to private and voluntary nursing homes aim to further contribute towards the range of public health measures required to protect some of our most vulnerable citizens.”

It includes :

€600 per resident per month for the first 40 residents;

€300 per resident per month for the next 40 residents;

€150 per resident per month for each subsequent resident.

In response Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) said it welcomed the move.

“Covid19 continues to present a very real threat to the lives of people in our nursing homes and remains the preeminent public health issue in our communities. Nursing homes continue to undertake heightened emergency measures to prevent and manage the lethal virus," Tadhg Daly, NHI CEO said.

"Thankfully, the majority of nursing homes have not had Covid-19 cases present and four out of every five residents who have tested positive for the virus have recovered. This is testament to the outstanding care provided by nursing home staff on the Covid frontline and they have been supported by stringent public health measures that have been implemented in nursing homes.”

