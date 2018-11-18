Nursing homes to be phased out in the next 20 years - Jim Daly

Independent.ie

Nursing homes will be entirely phased out within the next 20 years and replaced by retirement villages, Minister for Older People Jim Daly has said.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/health/nursing-homes-to-be-phased-out-in-the-next-20-years-jim-daly-37539557.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37539360.ece/fa4a5/AUTOCROP/h342/lth%20Budget%20011%20copy.jpg