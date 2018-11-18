News Health

Sunday 18 November 2018

Nursing homes to be phased out in the next 20 years - Jim Daly

Minister plans to introduce retirement villages for older people

Minister for Older People Jim Daly. Picture: Arthur Carron.
Philip Ryan

Nursing homes will be entirely phased out within the next 20 years and replaced by retirement villages, Minister for Older People Jim Daly has said.

The minister said he plans to drastically reduce the country's reliance on the traditional nursing-home model and move towards keeping older people in their own homes for as long as possible.

