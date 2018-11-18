-
Nursing homes to be phased out in the next 20 years
Nursing homes will be entirely phased out within the next 20 years and replaced by retirement villages, Minister for Older People Jim Daly has said.
The minister said he plans to drastically reduce the country's reliance on the traditional nursing-home model and move towards keeping older people in their own homes for as long as possible.
