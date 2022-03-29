Nursing homes chief calls for rollout of fourth Covid-19 vaccine as virus outbreaks hit 65pc of facilities

The head of Nursing Homes Ireland has called for the fourth Covid-19 vaccine to be rolled out quickly as the sector is dealing with a large number of virus outbreaks.

Tadhg Daly said his organisation is urging the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) to approve the fourth vaccine to protect staff and residents.

“We all accept that it is likely, so our view is that we shouldn’t be waiting. If it’s going to happen at some stage it’s better that it happens sooner rather than later,” he said.

Mr Daly said the sector is being severely impacted by the current Covid-19 wave with a large number of staff off work and outbreaks in facilities nationwide.

He said there are currently over 330 Covid-19 outbreaks in public, private and voluntary nursing homes across the country.

Expand Close Tadhg Daly, chief executive of Nursing Homes Ireland. Photo: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tadhg Daly, chief executive of Nursing Homes Ireland. Photo: Frank McGrath

The nursing homes chief said this accounts for roughly 65pc of all facilities but “the good news” is most residents are not very sick.

His comments came after Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said several hundred thousand people are being infected by Covid-19 each week but there are no plans for restrictions to be re-introduced.

Mr Donnelly said ‘serious measures’ would be needed to reduce the surge of infections and reiterated the advice from chief medical officer Tony Holohan that there is currently no need for new Covid rules.

"The sub variant that we’re dealing with now, the BA2 variant, is very, very contagious and the kind of measures you would need to radically reduce the spread would be really quite serious measures indeed,” the Health Minister told a private Fianna Fáil party members’ meeting last night.

This morning, Mr Daly said: “The profile of illness is much, much lower with many members reporting the many residents have a cold or a bad cold really, rather then what we witnessed in the previous waves of Covid.”

Mr Daly said the number of residents who have the virus in each home is generally quite low, but there are “outliers” and the “big impact” is on effected residents who have to isolate.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme that staffing is another issue, as a large number of nursing homes employees are currently off work with Covid-19.

“The last thing any of us want now is visitor restrictions, however, we do need to be vigilant,” he said.

“We would have been concerned with the easing of restrictions in society generally and we issued guidance to our own members and guidance to the public at large that people should continue to wear facemasks throughout the visit.”

Mr Daly said in some cases visiting restrictions have been re-imposed for “a day or two” if an outbreak occurs and nursing homes are also urging “regular visitors” to limit their social contacts where possible.

Meanwhile, a recent Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) report found that a quarter of all nursing homes inspected were in breach of three or more healthcare regulations, including infection control measures in some cases.

Mr Daly said some facilities need to improve standards, but argued that the pandemic is “ongoing challenge” that brings with it a shared responsibility for nursing home managers and visitors.