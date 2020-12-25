| 0.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Nursing home where 24 residents died among first to get Covid  vaccine

Plan sets out how vaccinators will have target of 35 patients per day

St Mary's Hospital in Phoenix Park Expand

Close

St Mary's Hospital in Phoenix Park

St Mary's Hospital in Phoenix Park

St Mary's Hospital in Phoenix Park

Catherine Fegan

RESIDENTS and staff in nursing homes will be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of February, according to a HSE draft schedule on the roll-out of the vaccine.

From January 11, vaccination teams will travel to each of the 583 HIQA older persons residential care facilities, both public and private, to administer two doses to over 70,000 residents and staff over a six-week period. This includes 29,456 residents and 41,856 staff.

The first facilities to receive the vaccines are located in Cork, Tipperary and Dublin, Mayo, Cavan and Offaly.

Privacy