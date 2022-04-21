Nursing home residents to be offered second Covid booster shot from Monday

Residents of nursing homes are to be among the first to be offered a second Covid-19 booster shot from Monday.

The roll out will begin early next week and is likely to take three weeks, Tadhg Daly, chief executive of Nursing Homes Ireland confirmed today.

Mr Daly has been calling for the second booster shot to top up protection among residents.

It is now more than six months since most nursing home residents received their first booster.

Covid-19 outbreaks have continued in a significant number of nursing homes over this wave although the level of serious illness has been very low.

The move is part of a wider roll out of a second booster which the HSE is to get underway following recommendations from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) earlier this month.

It recommended a second booster for people over 65 as well as for the very immunocompromised over the age of 12.

It can be give six months from the first booster.

Niac also recommended that children aged 5-11 be offered a third dose to complete their first found.

It is still examining when the wider population might be offered a second booster.

The HSE revealed this week that around 890,000 people have yet to avail of their first booster shot with over with around 102,000 waiting to allow the gap between infection to elapse.