Nursing home Covid rate falls to just 0.2pc in ‘great signs of the impacts of vaccinations’ - HSE’s Paul Reid

The latest round of serial testing in nursing homes has yielded just 0.2pc positivity in what HSE CEO Paul Reid said were “great signs of the impact in vaccinations”.

The percentage of cases in healthcare workers has also fallen from 16pc to 4pc due to the impact of the vaccine on this cohort.

“Mortality, infections and transmissions levels are down, along with hospitalisations and ICU,” Mr Reid said.

A total of 523,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered up to last Saturday with 373,000 people having received at least one dose.

As of 8pm last night, the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 fell to 371 from 397. There are 93 people in ICUs with Covid-19 as of 7:30am this morning.

For the first time in months, five counties recorded no new Covid-19 cases. Donegal, Sligo, Monaghan, Cavan and Leitrim all had zero new cases while 17 of the 26 counties had fewer than 10 new cases on Tuesday.

HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry has admitted that the delays to the vaccine rollout are “frustrating”.

“While it’s disappointing in terms of the secured stocks coming into the country, what we’re seeing is a real impact of the vaccination programme to date who are most vulnerable,” Dr Henry told Morning Ireland.

“We are beginning to see real impacts in nursing homes, residential care homes and in our hospitals among healthcare workers.

“We’re seeing collapsing rates far beyond what would be explained by falling community transmission”.

Dr Henry said there were 1,000 positive cases among healthcare workers in the week ending January 17 and said the most recent week showed just 45 positive cases.

The Chief Clinical Officer said the HSE are seeing an “almost disappearance” of Covid-19 as a serious illness in nursing homes.

Dr Henry said that the deployment of antigen tests to schools wasn’t in action right now as they are most effective to outbreak settings such as hospitals and meat plants where there has been an outbreak and symptomatic cases were recorded.

He said the accuracy of such tests diminishes where there are no symptomatic cases when asked would antigen tests be deployed to schools in the wake of the Irish Independent exclusive that one in eight Covi-19 cases has been among those under-18.

“People then may act on the basis of false reassurance rather than accuracy,” Dr Henry said.

Online Editors