Nurses vote to reject €20m pay offer

Nurses have resoundingly rejected Government pay proposals worth in the region of €20m.

A ballot by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) revealed 94pc of voted against the offer.

The pay offer, which aims to tackle recruitment and retention problems, would benefit a limited number of nurses.

It falls short of the key demand of the union which is seeking an across the board pay increase for all members.

The executive of the union is to meet in November to consider the next step and a ballot for industrial action is now inevitable.

It could mean that nurses are on the picket line in the New Year as hospitals are in the middle of the winter trolley crisis.

