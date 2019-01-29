Nurses' strike to go ahead after Labour Court talks fail

Tomorrow's strike by 40,000 nurses is set to go ahead as a last ditch attempt by the Labour Court to avert the 24-hour stoppage has failed.

Pickets will be mounted at hospitals across the country from 8am tomorrow to 4pm tomorrow including Connolly Hospital in the Taoiseach’s constituency in Blanchardstown.

It came as Mr Varadkar brushed aside opposition calls to make an 11th hour direct intervention to stop the strike.

The Labour Court concluded that "an intervention at this time holds no prospect of impacting the dispute planned for tomorrow".

It had been trying to determine if there is a basis to formally intervene in the dispute.

The court had met with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions health service management.

“The court has a full understanding of the dispute and parties’ positions at this time,” it said in a statement.

“The court has reflected on the situation and has concluded that an intervention at this time holds no prospect of impacting the dispute planned for tomorrow.

“The court has therefore decided not to formally intervene in the dispute.”

It said it will remain focused on the matter in the coming days as it continues to assess what assistance it might provide “at the appropriate time”.

A spokesperson for the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation said it was “disappointed” and strike preparations will continue.

Fears

There are fears for patient safety in high-risk areas such as A&E departments amid the strike action.

Hospitals have cancelled planned surgeries as they prepare to scale down to just an emergency service.

But A&E consultants expressed serious concerns about the impact on patient safety if the strike goes ahead.

Dr Emily O'Conor, in a letter to the HSE, warned that the level of A&E cover by nurses, which was set out in contingency strike plans, was inadequate.

She warned that the A&E doctors were making an "earnest plea" and that "genuine harm could occur".

Patients coming through A&E could have life or limb-threatening conditions, she cautioned.

The nurses, as part of their plan, refused to include their regular triage of patients which would prioritise those in most urgent need of medical attention.

This task could be carried out by a doctor, but understaffed A&E departments will struggle to free up medics for this duty. It could heighten the risk of some patients slipping through the cracks and not getting attention on time.

The deterioration in the weather and plummeting temperatures also increase the risk to vulnerable patients, particularly those with respiratory illnesses.

The nurses said if there was a serious emergency, they would leave the picket line and return to the hospital.

Pay

Nurses are demanding a 12pc pay rise to put their wages on a par with other healthcare professionals.

Sources said they may explore the option of setting up a body to examine their pay - although this may not report until after the current wage deal ends.

During angry Dáil exchanges today Mr Varadkar heard several key opposition TDs strongly advocate meeting the nurses’ 12pc pay claim.

People Before Profit TD, Brid Smith, pointed to the huge gap between the Taoiseach’s own pay and that of an individual nurse.

“You’re worth six nurses – or are you?” Ms Smith asked. She accused the Taoiseach of using the Brexit crisis “as a stick to beat the nurses.”

Mr Varadkar issued an appeal to the nursing unions to delay their first of several 24-hour strikes. And he urged their leadership to use the country's industrial relations mechanisms to resolve their dispute.

“I have to be the Taoiseach for the whole country,” Mr Varadkar stressed.

The Taoiseach pointed to warnings from the Finance Department and Irish Central Bank that a no-deal Brexit would cost Irish jobs. “This isn’t made up - and it’s not about blaming anyone,” he insisted.

Fianna Fáil leader, Micheál Martin, said the nurses were in a very difficult situation suffering low morale, poor pay and bad working conditions.

Mr Martin, a former Health Minister from 2000 until 2004, said up to €1.4m per week was being spent on agency nursing services to plug staffing gaps.

Mr Martin said “whole cohorts” of young nursing graduates were emigrating to places like UK, Canada, Australia and elsewhere. At the same time large sums of money was being spent on recruiting nurses overseas for the Irish health services.

The Dáil also heard a strong statement of support for nurses from Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald.

Earlier the General Secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, Patricia King, said the dispute was very complex and clearly concerning.

"The trade union movement is trying its best to find a solution to what is a very difficult set of circumstances," she said.

"We’re obviously very concerned about the outturn of this for users of the health service, for the nurses who are working in the health service and indeed for all the other grades who will be affected by the dispute."

