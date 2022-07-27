Nurses may strike if new pay deal not improved

The general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said members will begin preparations for ballots on industrial action if a new pay deal is not agreed.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha said the current cost-of-living pressures impact nurses and midwives “quite dramatically” as INMO members were only modestly paid.

Members of the Public Services Committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions are due today to sign off on ballots for industrial action.

Today’s meeting of the public sector union leaders comes after talks on a review of the pay deal broke down last month.

The discussions were triggered by unions who sought a review of the Building Momentum deal due to soaring inflation.

Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath yesterday said “there is a willingness on the part of Government to improve the offer that is there” but it would need the unions “to meet us as well”.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said the pay rates that were set out in Building Momentum do not reflect the current cost pressures.

“We have asked all of the unions representing public service to meet today to have a conversation and a coordinated approach to this campaign for improvement to cost-of-living increases that were negotiated under Building Momentum,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“The point is that this is a campaign across all of the unions affiliated with the Irish Congress of Trade Unions and we’re one of those unions.

“So, our executive council met on Monday and endorsed that we should be part of this campaign because the cost-of-living and the current inflationary rates obviously affect nurses and midwives quite dramatically.

“We must ensure that we get an offer that can be put to public servants and we’re not in that space yet.”

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said the INMO has made its position clear to the Workplace Relations Commission.

“We have told the Workplace Relations Commission and the Government that we’re available and in the event that there is no response to that, we will be preparing our members, talking to our members and commencing a campaign including preparation for ballots,” she said.

“We have already indicated to the WRC where we stand, the WRC know that when unions seriously engage in negotiations, we don’t do so with a fixed position.

“We know and we understand conciliation and if there is an improved offer well then, we can’t understand why we haven’t been called back in since these talks were adjourned by the WRC.

“If there is an improved offer there, let’s get on with it. If we’re invited to enter into talks, we’re available.

“My understanding and the last formal correspondence was that the Government needs more time so the WRC of itself is not in a position to bring parties together, and I’m not speaking on their behalf, but as a practitioner I know their function.”

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said the healthcare industry is in “crisis” and that current pay rates do not make nursing or midwifery an “attractive” profession.

“We’re in a crisis already because we have a shortage of nursing and midwifery staff in this country as well as other healthcare staff but in reality, living in our urban areas, the cost of rent, the cost of driving to work and also the very real cost of childcare are not addressed by the pay wards that were made,” she said.

“All of those costs are equally felt by nurses and midwives, but nurses and midwives are also modestly paid.”