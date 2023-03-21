Nurses in Cork University Hospital to ballot on industrial action due to staffing shortages

Nurses in the coronary care unit of Cork University Hospital are to ballot on industrial action due to understaffing.

It is the second such ballot and follows on a similar proposal by nurses in University Hospital Limerick .

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s (INMO) assistant director of industrial relations Colm Porter said: “The INMO has been mandated by members to commence a ballot for industrial action in the Coronary Care Unit in Cork University Hospital.

“Significant issues exist when it comes to safe staffing levels and an appropriate skill mix in the unit. Our members here are working in a highly pressurised environment, often falling short of being able to provide recommended safe nurse to patient ratios.

“Management at Cork University Hospital have failed to provide an appropriate plan to mitigate against the nurse and skill mix deficits in the unit.

“A ballot will take place this week, and we will notify hospital management of the outcome upon completion.

Nurses in the intensive care unit of University Hospital Limerick are also to ballot for industrial action .

Mary Fogarty of the INMO said: “After exhausting negotiations at local level, the INMO has been mandated by members to commence a ballot for industrial action in the Intensive Care Unit in University Hospital Limerick.

“The issues that exist in University Hospital Limerick have been well documented by this union. The lack of consistent safe staffing in the intensive care unit is having a detrimental impact on the physical and mental wellbeing of our members working in this unit and their patients.

“Hospital management has failed to provide an appropriate contingency plan to address the nurse deficits in the unit and the enablement of outstanding annual leave, time off in lieu to be taken and/or paid to nurses as requested.

“A ballot will take place over the coming weeks, and we will notify hospital management of the outcome upon completion.”

Last month the executive council of the union sanctioned a campaign of industrial action in pursuance of safe staffing.