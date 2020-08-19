'Nurses are exhausted after record overcrowding levels and a pandemic' - ballot for action at Limerick hospital

PATIENTS at a Limerick hospital face the threat of industrial action after 1,000 nurses began a ballot in a row over working conditions during the pandemic.

Nurses at University Hospital Limerick are voting today on action up to and including strike action in a row over vacancy rates and overcrowding.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has accusing management of refusing to attend talks at the Workplace Relations Commission.

It will take five weeks to conduct the ballot and the nurses would give three weeks notice, so it would be eight weeks before any action could go ahead.

The INMO said in a statement that the nurses are frustrated at the “approach to date by management to resolving the persistent high nurse vacancy rates and other related issues”.

It said nurses concerns include risks to patients, overcrowding in a Covid-19 environment and excessive workloads due to unfilled posts in wards, emergency department and theaters.

The union said management has declined to provide the union with details of the vacancy rate.

The INMO's assistant director of industrial relations Mary Fogarty said nurses have told the union that the vacancy rate is as high as 17pc to 20pc in the emergency department.

She said there are reports that it stands at 30pc on some wards.

“It is imperative that these vacancies are filled prior to the opening of 96 much needed additional beds on site,” she said.

“Nurses at UHL are exhausted after a very tough winter with record overcrowding levels, followed by a pandemic.”

She warned that management’s refusal to attend talks will lead to delays in opening additional beds at the hospital.

Independent.ie has contacted the hospital for a comment.

Online Editors