Nurse shortage delays full operation of beds at new Central Mental Hospital

The new Central Mental Hospital was opened today but a shortage of nurses means it will take time before all of its 170 beds are operational.

When fully functioning, the €200m National Forensic Mental Health Service (NFMHS)will provide care to 170 patients at its north Dublin campus in Portrane, as well as community and prison in-reach services.

It replaces the Victorian Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum which was opened in 1850.

Talks with the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) are still underway and the first patients are expected to be transferred next week.

The hospital was today officially opened by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Junior Mental Health Minister Mary Butler and Junior National Drugs Strategy Minister Frank Feighan.

Mr Donnelly said: “Today is a significant and historic day for the Irish health service. This fantastic new facility brings real and necessary change to the lives of some of the most vulnerable in our society.

“This opening reiterates the Government’s commitment that healthcare to this vulnerable group should be delivered on the same values, principles and approaches that apply to all others in society.

“Today realises the vision, efforts and hopes of so many people over so many years – those who work in our mental health services, those who use those services and those who have advocated tirelessly on their behalf.”

The hospital will provide a national tertiary mental health service and will work with local mental health services across the country. It will also outreach to prisons and courts via the Prison In-Reach and Court liaison Service (PICLS) for those with high-level mental health difficulties.

It incorporates a 30-bed Intensive Care Rehabilitation Unit and a 10-bed Forensic Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service unit.

The design concept for the new facility is to support the underlying roles of therapeutic care and security with dignity, delivering a world-class hospital embodying the best principles of high secure mental healthcare design.

It will also offer five clusters of forensic mental health care, including a Pre-discharge Unit, Female Unit, Mental Health Intellectual Disability Unit (MHID‐F), High Secure Unit and a Medium Secure Unit.

There are 130 single patient bedrooms laid out in small wards around shared indoor and outdoor spaces, in which collective activities and therapies take place.

A “village centre” provides shared recreational facilities, including a horticultural area, a gym, a wood workshop and a music room, while a series of courtyards and secure perimeter gardens allow patients direct access to nature from each ward.

The village centre also houses mental health therapeutic services, a GP and a dentist.

It aims to provide an environment that positively supports patient recovery while also reducing operating costs of the service and reduce costs to the HSE for placement of patients in the UK.