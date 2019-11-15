Numbers on hospital waiting list in Ireland for over a year eight times higher than in England

The fall of around 1,500 in October is the second month to see an improvement but it remains modest.

There were 67,511 patients waiting for surgery down from 67,985 in September.

Another 21,979 patients were waiting to receive an appointment for a gastrointestinal scope.This compares to 22,197 in September, according to the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

The Government allocated €75m this year to outsource public patients for private care and this will increase to €100m in 2020.

However, the extent of how Ireland’s waiting lists remain in crisis was highlighted in figures showing the number facing a delay of more than a year in this country for treatment is eight times the number being experienced by NHS England.

Fianna Fáil Health spokesperson, Deputy Stephen Donnelly said there “some 10,262 people waiting a year plus on the inpatient /day case list in Irish hospitals last month."

This contrasts sharply and very unfavourably with NHS England where the waiting times for consultant-led treatment show 1,233 people waiting more than twelve months.

“It is truly extraordinary that we should have more people waiting longer than the health service in a country with a population more than ten times greater.

“The NHS England met its ambition to halve 52-week waiters during 2018-19. Unlike in Ireland, where the Minister for Health is very unlikely now to meet his targets.

“While the October waiting lists show modest improvements compared to September with a drop of 447 in the inpatient list to 67,511 it seems very improbable that the Minister for Health will meet his 60,000 target for 2019.

“Similarly, the drop of 1548 in the outpatient list still leaves it at 567,221 which is still some 51,000 up on the 516,162 at the end of 2018. The Minister sought to stabilise the outpatient waiting list in 2019 but that hasn’t happened. 178,320 outpatients have been waiting over a year.

“Increasing lists are an all too common trend. Today, along with the treatment waiting lists, vacant consultant posts in the HSE have also grown. The Minister needs to get a hold of these waiting lists and stop the upward trajectory,” he added.

