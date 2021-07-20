Number of women reporting problem use of crack cocaine rose by almost 80pc from 2018

Line of cocaine costs less than a coffee...File photo dated 14/12/07 of a person snorting a line of imitation cocaine. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday February 13, 2009. A line of cocaine can cost as little as £1, new figures from the Home Office revealed today. See PA story POLITICS Cocaine. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire ...A

COCAINE was the most common drug last year among people entering treatment for addiction for the first time.

There has been a three-fold increase in the number of cases treated for problem cocaine use since 2014, a new report reveals today.

The number of women reporting problem use of crack cocaine has increased by almost 80pc since 2018, the report from the Health Research Board (HRB) showed.

Although Covid-19 meant that there has been a drop in people entering treatment there is continued growth in the number of people seeking help for problem cocaine use, including crack cocaine use.

The report, National Drug Treatment Reporting System 2014-2020 Drug Treatment Data, looked at drug treatment figures over a seven-year period from 2014 to 2020.

Heroin is still the most common drug among cases treated for problem drug use.

However, the number of cocaine cases continues to increase with cocaine being the primary issue for one in four cases treated in 2020.

Commenting on the findings Dr Anne Marie Carew, HRB research officer, said: “In 2020 cocaine was the only substance where we saw an increase in numbers entering treatment.

"This increase must be seen in the context of a 9pc drop in the overall numbers entering drug treatment, as a result of temporary service closures and other measures introduced to comply with Covid-19 restrictions.

"In 2020, for the first time, cocaine was the most common drug among new cases entering treatment.

"And for the second year running, cocaine surpassed cannabis as the second most common drug reported among cases treated for problem drug use.”

A total of 2,619 cases were treated for problem cocaine use in 2020, more than three times the number of cases reported in 2014.

While men continue to account for the majority of cases with cocaine as the main problem drug, the proportion of women reporting cocaine increased from 17pc in 2014 to 21pc in 2020.

The most common form of cocaine in Ireland is powder cocaine.

Crack cocaine, though far less common than powder cocaine, is the other main type seen in Ireland.

The number of cases treated for crack cocaine as the main problem drug is also increasing, accounting for 16pc of all cocaine treatment last year.

Ms Carew said :“There are notable distinctions between cases reporting problem use of powdered cocaine and cases reporting problem use of crack cocaine.

"In general, those seeking treatment for powdered cocaine use are male, aged 30, in paid employment and most likely to use alcohol as an additional drug.

"Crack cocaine cases, however, are more likely to be unemployed and homeless.

"Monitoring these trends is critical for developing tailored approaches to drug treatment.

“When we look at gender differences within cocaine treatment, the rate of male cases entering treatment for crack cocaine has remained stable year on year.

"However, the number of women reporting problem use of crack cocaine has increased by almost 80pc since 2018.”

For the first time, data on parents in drug treatment are reported. In 2020 some one in ten cases entering treatment for problem drug use had children aged 17 years or younger at home.

And one in four cases had children aged 17 years or younger who did not live with them.