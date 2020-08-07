Number of STDs expected to drop due to lockdown

LOCKDOWN may have had a positive impact on the rates of sexually transmitted diseases, health officials have said.

Experts are monitoring stat- istics to determine the effect of the lockdown on public health, with rates of diseases including HIV, syphilis, gonorrhoea, herpes and chlamydia under particular scrutiny.

Public health professionals believe the closure of nightclubs and pubs and the postponement of festivals will inevitably have an impact on disease rates.

The decline in foreign travel to so-called party resorts is also expected to impact on figures.

It is further believed that individual health awareness due to the Covid-19 pandemic will help prevent the spread of other diseases.

However, there are concerns over alcohol consumption and the increased number of house parties.

Annual detection rates of all five of Ireland's most prevalent STDs have significantly increased since 2013.

Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) figures to Decem- ber 31, 2018 revealed the number of cases of gonorrhoea soared from 1,282 in 2013 to 2,405 in 2018 - an 88pc increase.

The 2019 figures are still being compiled.

HIV cases, which had been steadily falling over the previous decade, have also shown an alarming increase. In 2013, Ireland had 339 cases of HIV, but that rose to 523 in 2018 - an increase of 54pc.

Chlamydia remains, by overall detection numbers, Ireland's dominant STD.

A spike in STD detection rates traditionally occurs between January and March, after the Christmas party season.

The rate of STDs is often double in January and February what it is for the rest of the year.

The lockdown occurred after this timeframe, but is still expected to have a significant impact on disease figures.

Recent increases in STD rates came as sexual health centres expanded their screening hours and urged people concerned about possible infections to get checked as soon as possible.

Herald