Monday 12 March 2018

Number of patients on trolleys hits new record-high

Latest figures showed 714 patients on trolleys
Eilish O’Regan

The number of patients on hospital trolleys soared to a new record today as 714 people across the country waited for a bed.

The latest high follows a previous record of 677 on trolleys in January.

There were a massive 80 patients on trolleys in University Hospital Limerick, according to figures by the Irish  Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Galway University Hospital and Cork University Hospital were also struggling with one of the worst day’s of overcrowding this year.

The  deepening crisis comes in the wake of the snow storm which delivered a huge setback to hospitals.

Last week A&E departments saw a huge influx in patients.

At the same time hundreds of patients on waiting lists, who are in need of surgery requiring an overnight stay, had their operations cancelled.

The Emergency Department Taskforce is meeting today to review the overcrowding crisis.

Online Editors

