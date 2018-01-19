News Health

Friday 19 January 2018

Number of patients given wrong scan diagnosis at University Hospital Kerry has risen to nine

A review of scans at University Hospital Kerry is underway. Photo: Domnick Walsh
Eilish O’Regan

The number of patients who were given a wrong scan diagnosis in University Hospital Kerry has risen to nine.

A review of all scans carried out by a radiologist was ordered  after the first patients, who had been given the all clear, had to return to the hospital with ongoing symptoms.

Some of these patients were found to have cancer which was missed.

It led to a review of 46,235 scans carried out by the consultant radiologist who no longer works at the hospital.

A spokesperson for the South/South West Hospital group said  77.7pc of the review is complete. There are now 35,921 from a total of 46,235 scans reviewed.

Some 114 patients have been recalled for a re-check and  four will require further investigation.

In the last week two  more patients who suffered delayed diagnosis have emerged bringing the total identified to date from seven to nine.

Online Editors

