Number of patients given wrong scan diagnosis at University Hospital Kerry has risen to nine

Independent.ie

The number of patients who were given a wrong scan diagnosis in University Hospital Kerry has risen to nine.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/health/number-of-patients-given-wrong-scan-diagnosis-at-university-hospital-kerry-has-risen-to-nine-36507474.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36429061.ece/8815c/AUTOCROP/h342/17patients.jpg